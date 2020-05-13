Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $41,340,298 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

TYL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.74. 233,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.