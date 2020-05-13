Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,716 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,716 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of AOS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 1,763,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,231. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

