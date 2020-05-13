Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 79,561 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,561 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 4,332,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $501,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

