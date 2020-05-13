Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,412 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

