Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Motco boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

