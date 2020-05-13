NPCoin (NPC) Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $4,100.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

