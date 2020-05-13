NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.