NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

NVDA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,514,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.