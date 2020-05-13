NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,744,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

