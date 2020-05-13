NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $311.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $312.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

