NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,853. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

