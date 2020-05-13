Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.31 ($18.97).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €13.72 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.26. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

