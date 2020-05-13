Oddo Bhf Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €28.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.15 ($42.03).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €34.52 ($40.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.92 and a 200 day moving average of €29.33. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €36.73 ($42.71).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

