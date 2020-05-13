Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 28,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti began coverage on Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Get Office Depot alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 190,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Office Depot by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Office Depot has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.