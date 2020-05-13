Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. G.Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares during the period.

Shares of OIS opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

