Okta (OKTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $130.00.

3/27/2020 – Okta is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,486 shares of company stock valued at $39,369,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

