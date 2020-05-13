Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of OLLI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.92. 628,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

