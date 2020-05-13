OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,050,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $2,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 27,216 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in OncoCyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

