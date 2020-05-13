OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 13,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,572. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.61.

