OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMVWY. Commerzbank cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,572. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

