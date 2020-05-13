OneLedger (OLT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, LATOKEN, BitForex and Hotbit. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $169,039.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.37 or 0.03557706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001858 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

