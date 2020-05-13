O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $394.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.57 and a 200-day moving average of $399.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after acquiring an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.