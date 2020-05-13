Orion Engineered Carbons SA Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:OEC opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $184,862 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 568,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.