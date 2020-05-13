Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 175.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,536. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

