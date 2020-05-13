Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

