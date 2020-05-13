Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 7,014 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 506.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,603. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

