Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aqua America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,629 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 269,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $182,469,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,055,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 1,546,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

