Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA remained flat at $$19.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 97,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,611,811. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

