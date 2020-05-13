Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,111. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

