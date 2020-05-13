Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 249,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.52.

OSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

