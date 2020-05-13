OST (OST) Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDCM and Huobi. OST has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $225,776.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Upbit, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

