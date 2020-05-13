Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,141 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $335,631,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 216,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,056,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.89. The company had a trading volume of 741,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,814. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

