Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 15,459,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

