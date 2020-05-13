Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the first quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

