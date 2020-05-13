Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 716.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after purchasing an additional 293,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 1,168,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,688. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

