Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 12,808 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,108,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.