Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 15,382 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,768. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

