Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 947.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,017 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 1,659,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,936. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

