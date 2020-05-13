Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

RHHBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. 2,396,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $304.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $46.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.