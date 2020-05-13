Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $219.34. 65,174,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,458,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

