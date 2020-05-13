Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

