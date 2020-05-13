Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

Shares of BKNG traded down $19.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,366.07. The stock had a trading volume of 780,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,759.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

