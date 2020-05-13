Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 323,059 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,379,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,889. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

