Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,544 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst makes up 1.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 118,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 743,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 71,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,415. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

