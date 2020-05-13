Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 4,550,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

