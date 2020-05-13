Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,075. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

