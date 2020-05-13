Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 6,736,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.