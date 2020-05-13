Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 423,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after buying an additional 1,521,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,558,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,421 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,219,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

