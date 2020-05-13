Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 14,207 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

