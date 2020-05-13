Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 68,256 Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 232.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:DSTL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

